“As You Wish” – Princess Bride movie pop-up bar brings the cult classic to life in Lincoln Square

The Sixth – the acclaimed Lincoln Square cocktail bar from The Fifty/50 Restaurant Group – has transformed into “As You Wish”: a The Princess Bride inspired pop-up bar.

As You Wish will feature 16 Princess Bride-inspired specialty cocktails that are all named after famous lines and characters from the movie from The Sixth’s bar manager Dylan Seo and his bar team. The full cocktail menu is at the end of this release.

The entire cocktail bar space will be decked in over the top décor and scenes from and inspired by The Princess Bride for a truly immersive experience.

The Princess Bride is a 1987 American fantasy adventure comedy film directed and co-produced by Rob Reiner that starred actors Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin, Chris Sarandon, Wallace Shawn, André the Giant, and Christopher Guest.

The “As You Wish” pop-up bar is named after the oft-repeated line in the movie when Wright’s character Buttercup instructs the Elwes’ character Westley to do something and he always complies and answers “As You Wish.”

As You Wish is the follow-up pop-up bar to The Sixth’s “Yippee Ki-Yay” – a Die Hard-inspired Christmas pop-up bar that was also a fully immersive experience for guests.

The Sixth – located at 2202 West Lawrence Avenue in Lincoln Square – will be As You Wish every day the bar is open to the public. As You Wish will be open from 5pm to midnight Tuesdays thru Thursdays, 5pm to 2am Fridays, 5pm to 3am Saturdays, and 4pm until 10pm Sundays. The Sixth (https://www.thesixthbar.com) features 55 seats and opened its doors in December 2015. As You Wish – just like The Sixth – will serve high-end bar snacks as well to guests.

Seo’s 16-strong As You Wish specialty cocktail menu – some of which include The Princess Bride artwork-inspired custom ice cubes made from The Sixth’s in-house Clinebell Ice Block Machine – are:

SHAKEN:

Twue Wuve

Lucy Pistolas Mezcal, Arakku, Fino Sherry, Caramel Pineapple Simple, Coconut, Blueberry Foam, Wat Bwings Us Togeder

Miracle Pill

Absolut Elyx Vodka, Troussepinette White, Cointreau, Kiwi, Citrus Stock, Citrus Ash, Noble Cause

I’ll Most Likely Kill You In the Morning

Plymouth Navy Strength Gin, Cardamaro, Aperol, Blood Orange Cordial, Peychauds, Angostura, Sleep Well

Inconceivable

Tequila, Aperol, Green Chartreuse, Strawberry Jalapeno Cordial, Oyster Tincture (optional), Chocolate Covered Strawberry

Miracle Max

Gustoso Rhum, Dimmi, Apologue Saffron, Tamarind, Apple Shrub, Keeps The Doctor Away

It Fit Me So Well

Paranubes Rhum, Yellow Chartreuse, Coconut Rum, Jagermeister, Pineapple, Lemon, Here For Your Souls

You Are The Brute Squad

Cachaca, Plantation Pineapple Rum, Campari, House Grenadine, Grapefruit

I Don’t Even Exercise

Pisco, Scotch, Braulio, Spiced Banana, Avocado Orgeat

Anybody Want A Peanut?

Old George Rye, Peanut Whiskey, Cynar, Banana Oat Milk, Peanut Brittle

Kissing Book

Hendricks Gin; Cherry, Cranberry, & Ginger House Seasonal Tonic, Fully Carbonated, Well Who Said Life is Fair?

I’m Not A Witch, I’m Your Wife

Tanqueray Gin, Strega, Cocchi Americano, Malort Rinse, Chai Bitters

Eel Infested Waters

Singani 63, Apologue Persimmons, Luxardo Maraschino, Grape Cordial, Grapefruit

Humperdinck

Grand Traverse Barreled Gin, Cocchi Americano (Green Tea Infused), Sloe Gin, Luxardo Maraschino, Raspberry Green Tea Simple, House Ginseng Bitters

STIRRED:

Shortage Of Perfect Breasts

Empress Gin, Norden Aquavit, Salers, Sugar Snap Pea, Citric Acid

Hello, My Name Is …

Old Forester Rye, PX Sherry, Fernet Branca, Luxardo Maraschino, Rosemary, Citric Acid, Vengeance

Westley

Wheated Bourbon, Dark Matter Demerara, Peychauds, Tobacco Essence