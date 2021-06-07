Artopia After Dark adds burlesque, live DJ to complete its immersive art experience

CHICAGO — Artopia is a unique experience, hosted in a 32,000 square foot venue in Chicago’s West Loop.

The experience invites you to step into the universe of large-scale light art installations and sculpture work from some of the most talented street artists around the country.

As you make your way through the experience, the After Dark experience really begins in the Artipia lounge. There, drinks are served as you take in a burlesque, magic or acrobatic show.

“We started this to put our friends back to work, these are all Chicago artists,” said GM John Schroeder.

The newest addition to Artopia is Artopia After Dark. It brings an evening of burlesque shows, cocktails and live DJ performances — all in a future-forward immersive art exhibit. The burlesque experience takes place at the end of the experience walk-thru, in the cabaret-style lounge.