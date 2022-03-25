Chicago Athletic Association Hotel welcomes Noel Marcado's Good to See You Again Exhibition for one weekend only

CHICAGO — Chicago-based artist Noel Marcado’s “Good to See You Again” exhibition is on display for this weekend only at the Chicago Athletic Association Hotel.

Mercado is a multimedia artist based in Chicago. His work pulls references from found, repurposed, and vintage items.

This is Mercado’s next stop after a successful showing at one of the world’s most notable art fairs, Art Basel Miami.

It’s one in a series of limited-time exhibitions at the hotel It runs from Friday, March 25 through Sunday, March 27.

Art enthusiasts are invited to view and learn more about Marcado’s furniture sculptures and garments at the welcome reception Friday starting at 6 p.m..

“I always try to make a connection, all these things are connected with me, I like to see all these people connect with it on thier own,” Marcado said. “I find things that are on their way to the garbage and I kind of just see the potential on what they can be, what they should be sometimes,” he said.

Example of chainstich embroidery

Featured in the exhibition is “Chainstitch Embroidery.” Marcado explains it as, a very technical and manual process, but allows for me to go as large or small as I’d like. All of these are brands I associate with along with garments I would wear myself.”

Through his process, Mercado spends time reworking old materials with the intention to extend the objects’ life while simultaneously evolving it into something new.

