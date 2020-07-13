About Apollo After Hours

Apollo Chorus is the city of Chicago’s oldest volunteer musical organization. Its 120+ auditioned members, under the leadership of Music Director and Conductor Stephen Alltop, include people of all ages, genders, races, creeds, and occupations brought together by their love of singing

Formed in 1872, in the aftermath of the great Chicago fire, Apollo has been performing masterworks of the choral repertoire, as well as new music from contemporary composers, for 148 years.

Renowned in the local arts scene for their stunning annual performances of Handel’s Messiah, Apollo has also recently collaborated with celebrated artists and arts organizations such as Josh Groban, Sarah Brightman, Louis the Child, Chicago Opera Theatre and the Netflix series Sense8.

This year, Apollo’s regular season as cut short due to the impact of COVID-19. WGN is happy to report that Apollo will be returning this summer with their annual benefit After Hours on July 17th at 7:00pmCDT.

That’s right; even a pandemic can’t stop a chorus on a mission.

For more information and to register for this event, visit their website at www.apollochorus.org/benefit