“Any profits from the store go directly to people with disabilities” The Chicago Scene in Lincoln Square to scope out Planet Access

Every purchase you make at Planet Access helps open doors to community life for people with disabilities. For over 20 years, Toad&Co + Search Inc. have partnered to create opportunities for people with disabilities to live inclusive lives within communities where they are accepted, valued and able to contribute as equals.

Our commitment to full community inclusion is demonstrated by the lives people are living on a daily basis. They volunteer at local charities alongside people of all abilities, engage in self-advocacy, use public transportation and other community resources, connect to their world using the internet and social media, work at local businesses and explore new experiences.

Planet Access is a social enterprise partnership of Toad&Co + Search Inc. Search is a 501(c)3 non-profit that empowers individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to achieve their full potential, accept a valued role in their community and lead rich, rewarding lives.

Search provides a wide range of flexible, personalized services including supported living arrangements, adult learning, and employment programs, as well as medical, behavioral, therapy and home-based services.

Our vision is of a world where all people live, learn, work, and play alongside one another, bringing their unique abilities to the community.

All profits from your purchase at Planet Access are invested back into Search’s programs.

To find out more, please visit: www.search-inc.org