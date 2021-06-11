An inside look at Big Mini Putt Club, Chicago’s first indoor mini-golf bar

CHICAGO — What’s old is new again in Wicker Park.

Taking residence inside a nearly 5,000 square feet former garment manufacturing building, the Big Mini Putt Club is Chicago’s first dedicated indoor 9-hole mini-golf course — with a bar to boot.

Street art inside by a Chicago artist

The course was designed and built by its owners to be challenging yet fun for all skill levels.

Nick Jenkins is a co-owner.

“It’s a novel concept,” he said. “The crux of the story is that people want to do something while they’re drinking. They don’t want to just sit around and watch TV anymore”

Full view of Big Mini Putt

Big Mini prides themselves in honoring the simpler times of growing up in the 80s and 90s. They wanted to create a vibe that puts you back in those summer nights challenging your family, friends, and/or foes to a couple rounds of mini golf. And you can top off the night an old school slushie.

Take a break from the heat this weekend, stop by this Wick Park mini putt bar and lounge.

Big Mini Putt

1302 N. Milwaukee

Chicago, IL 60622