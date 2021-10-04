An elevated healing experience awaits you at REMIX Lifestyle

Covid and the pandemic have increase the popularity for Eastern medicine, herbal medicine and acupuncture. And Remix in the West Loop offers a unique approach to those techniques and wellness.

Founder and lead acupuncturist Giselle Wasfie received her master’s of science and doctorate in traditional East Asian Medicine from Pacific College of Oriental Medicine in Chicago.

REMIX in the West Loop

Wasfie says the REMIX experience is an individualized, intimate (COVID-safe) experience where patients are seen one at a time. She believes the healing begins as soon as you walk through the door.

“We are natural medicine focused,” she said. “We practice Eastern Asian medicine primarily. We do everything here from acupuncture to herbal medicine to things like Reike and cupping.”

REMIX focuses on herbal remedies for common illnesses, acupuncture for combating the winter season, hypnotherapy sessions and facial rejuvenation where treatments are available to help in keeping skin looking younger, healthier, and smoother.

For more about the REMIX experience and treatments offed, click here.

