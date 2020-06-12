All aboard on your own private cruise on the Chicago River

Relax and take a load off! You can bring your own food and drink and hop aboard your own private cruise along the Chicago River!

Following several months of closely monitoring federal, state and city regulations and recommended practices, the best way to see Chicago safely is now just around the bend. Chicago Electric Boat Company is excited to reopen with limited reservations for social-distance-friendly, private river boating experiences!

Locally owned and operated, Chicago Electric Boat Company is best known for its fleet of eco-friendly electric boats that allow for a one-of-a-kind opportunity to explore the city’s world-famous waterfront from the unique vantage point of the Chicago River. Under a new set of social distancing guidelines, Chicago Electric Boat Company is giving guests the opportunity to get outside and breathe in the fresh air, all while safely-distanced from everyone else around.

REDUCED CAPACITY: Chicago Electric Boat Company is following the guidelines as noted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity by allowing for excursions for a maximum of four adults per vessel, with the allowance of two additional kids (age 17 and under) per vessel. This rule applies to their self-captained, social-distance-friendly river boating experiences on their Electric Duffy Boats, which are suited for all-weather excursions. For those eager for some much-needed alone time, solo boaters are also welcome to set sail.

EXTENDED SAFETY MEASURES: Chicago Electric Boat Company has implemented new guidelines to uphold the highest standards of safety for guests and employees. Employees and patrons are required to wear masks at all times. Chicago Electric Boat Company will also coordinate social-distance-friendly check-ins and orientations, increase diligence in cleaning and sanitizing all boats prior and post use, provide hand sanitizer on board each boat and more. For detailed information on the company’s safety and social distance procedures, please visit this link.

NONPROFIT PARTNERSHIP: Chicago Electric Boat Company hopes to collectively raise the spirits of the city through offering safe and easy access to boating in Chicago. In an effort to make an even larger impact on supporting mental health, a portion of the proceeds from bookings made for dates June 3 through June 17 will go to benefit Hope For The Day, a Chicago-based nonprofit dedicated to mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

SMOOTH SAILING: Each boat provided by Chicago Electric Boat Company is easy to drive and equipped with a user-friendly sound system. They also carry the option to BYOB, and guests are welcomed to bring aboard food—setting the stage for an epic day of river boating after months of quarantine.

Reservations are now open, all current bookings are private and start at $159 per hour. For more information, or to book a reservation, please visit www.chicagoelectricboats.com.