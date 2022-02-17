AJ Smith packs indie-pop punch

Are you looking to get out of the house to enjoy some live music? You might want to take the ride over to the Chop Shop Thursday night and check out AJ Smith. He wrote a song called “Billy Joel” that the Piano Man himself went mad for it and shared all over his social media. Joel has even invited Smith to open for him on his upcoming tour.

AJ’s tour brings him to Chicago on the heels of his new release, “Grammy.”

“My grandma has always been my biggest fan. And with the Grammy’s getting pushed back from COVID, I thought it’d be awesome to celebrate the “OG Grammy” in my life, my abuelita!” Smith said. “Ever since I was a kid, she’d show up to all of my school plays, band shows, put my mix-tape CDs on for anyone and everyone who would listen. Some of my first fans were from her church, where she’d ask me to play any time I’d visit for a weekend.”

Concert poster

Smith’s unconventional path as a pop artist is reflected throughout his music, which has the uncanny ability to evoke a nostalgic desire for pop music of decades past all while sounding modern, fresh, and emotional. Smith’s songwriting and performance abilities have earned multiple awards, including the prestigious Abe Olman Scholarship from the Songwriters Hall of Fame and a semi-finalist ranking in the 2020 International Songwriting Contest.

Check him out Thursday at the Chop Shop in Chicago.

