After decades in decay, luxury apartments fill the floors of historic Edgewater Hospital

CHICAGO — It’s been an eyesore for 16 years. The footprint that is the Edgewater Hospital Medical Campus has endured many chapters in its historical past that spans nearly 100 years.

In the early years, it was known for its white-glove service and cutting-edge treatment. It gave it a reputation that attracted notable celebrities to use it more as a hotel than a hospital.

The opening of the apartment complex finally closes the door on the hospital’s checkered past that saw its demise in 2001 over medical mismanagement of its patients. Sitting vacant for almost two decades in the Andersonville neighborhood, it became the playground of urban explorers and street artists.

An interesting piece of trivia, among thousands of Chicagoans born at this hospital, it is the birthplace of Hillary Rodham Clinton and John Wayne Gacy.

The latest chapter of the Edgewater Hospital is Anderson Point, a 155-unit luxury apartment project that makes use of two remaining buildings from the former hospital. Originally a four-campus footprint, the newly updated building will be joined by a new Chicago Park District park that will fill the space on the two former buildings that comprised of the original medical center campus.

Anderson Point is designed by William Rondon Hornof of 2R/Z Architecture.

“The demolition took a better part of a year to complete,” he said. “So what we did was we designed as they were demolishing. The building itself is a really fascinating building, an accumulation of a number of additions. What we were doing was to seam it all back together, make it whole again.”

When completed, the building will feature an array of amenities including; a roof deck with skyline views, an onsite fitness facility, a bike room, a coffee bar and private “work from home” spaces with WiFi throughout.



“Hopefully it connects the community, integrates into the community, and serves as maybe an engine for it too,” Hornof said.

Anderson Point

5700 N. Ashland Ave.

www.liveandersonpoint.com