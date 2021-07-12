After 30 years in the Loop, family-owned Luke’s Italian Beef gets a nod to Hall of Fame

CHICAGO — A stone’s throw away from Willis Tower, Luke’s Italian Beef on Jackson Boulevard has been serving Chicago’s iconic food for the past 30 years.

Owners and operators, the Gagliano family, prides themselves on serving Vienna Beef Hot Dogs and their Italian Beef sandwiches to loyal customers in downtown Chicago. With a staff anchored by Roseanna Gagliano, they have continued to make friends of customers with great food, a warm smile and conversation.

Vienna Beef planned to present their hall of fame award on April 1st, 2020 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The recognizes award recognizes Luke’s for their longtime commitment to their customers and the Chicago community.

“This was one heck of an April Fool’s joke from our friends at Vienna Beef!,” said Gagliano.

With Mayor Lightfoot

The Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame was created to honor hot dog operations that have achieved longevity and developed into neighborhood landmarks. Out of thousands of Vienna Beef customers over the years, they have recognized 134 nationwide since the award was inaugurated in 2006. They said they are extremely proud to welcome Luke’s Italian Beef on Jackson as the 135th recipient.

Luke’s Italian Beef

215 West Jackson Boulevard

Chicago, IL 60606

