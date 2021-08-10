After 108 years, Wilson Sports opens first retail location in Gold Coast

CHICAGO — The official ball of the NFL and (at the start of this season) NBA, Wilson Sporting Goods have been a staple in the sporting goods world for over 100 years. Wilson is celebrating the opening of its first-ever retail location in its hometown of Chicago and it’s located in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

“With 108 years of history here in Chicago, it was only right that we start this next chapter in our hometown,” Joe Dudy, President of Wilson Sporting Goods, said. “Wilson is so proud to be Chicago-based, and we hope this new store brings our city that same feeling of pride in our brand,” he said.

Wilson’s equipment is found across many sport categories such as tennis, baseball, football, basketball and golf.

Also available is their new athletic-lifestyle sportswear collection.

The storied history of Wilson’s historical relics tops the list of unique store features, creating a museum-like environment with that distinct, leather-inspired Wilson signature scent.

Part of the Wilson legacy on display in their first retail location

The store opened with limited-edition products, such as a Chicago-inspired design of the Wilson A2000 baseball glove.

The location also provides a space for athletes to have rackets and ball gloves customized in-store during regularly scheduled special events.

Wilson Sports

932 N. Rush Street

Chicago