Add yoga to the multi-sensory experience at the Immersive Van Gogh at Germania Club

With the dicey weather this weekend, you might find yourself wanting to be indoors. If you haven’t made your way to the Germania Club to experience the Immersive Van Gogh, you can up the ante with some yoga.

In partnership with CorePower Yoga, the instructor-led session will be held within the multi-sensory Immersive Van Gogh experience. Each workout is choreographed in harmony with the music, sound, lights and moving images of Van Gogh’s catalog.

Tickets are available at vangoghchicago.com

visitors enjoying yoga as a new experience at Immersive Van Gogh

taking it all in

Previous Chicago Scene: Immersive Van Gogh

Are you ready to step inside the mind of Van Gogh? The new Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit, making its US premiere right here in Chicago, gives you the opportunity to do just that.

Sprawling over 500,000 cubic feet, the exhibit takes you through of fully animated works of Vincent Van Gogh. Expect to stop right in your tracks and be submerged in the moving images that come to life on the walls of Chicago’s Germania Club.

You can expect to enjoy Van Gogh’s works, such as Mangeurs de pommes de terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), the Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889), Les Tournesols (Sunflowers, 1888), and La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1889). Several of his sunny landscapes and nights scenes are also included.

This is a fully immersive experience, complete with light projections, animations, and a soundtrack by Luca Longobardi.



Event organizers ask that you visit vangoghchicago.com for tickets.