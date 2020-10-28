About Last Knife…equal parts a play on words and steakhouse

A play on the classic 80’s movie and (remake), About Last Night…About Last Knife is equal parts a play on words and a play on a steakhouse. Having grilling kits, complete with a boozy option to go or dine-in and enjoy the stunning views inside and out at this space in the lobby of the Hotel Julian Chicago. It’s #thechicagoscene

Check out other Chicago Scene segments

Think you have a great Chicago Scene idea? Tell us!

From “About Last Night,” the classic movie set in Chicago to morning-after conversation, we thought it time to make steaks less serious, more fun. Benjamin Marshall, one of Chicago’s most famous architects of the firm Marshall & Fox, was a passionate visionary and flashy creator. He would feel right at home entertaining in the building he designed. His visage has been recreated on the south wall of ALK, yet his spirit endures throughout About Last Knife and the entire Hotel Julian. Have some fun, have some wine and tomorrow, talk About Last Knife.