A unique NYE experience awaits you at The Christmas Inn on Hubbard

Looking for a one-stop spot for NYE? The Hubbard Inn’s The Christmas Inn in River North provides three floors of New Year’s entertainment option.

Guests can expect Christmas-themed experiences across the entire venue in one of Chicago’s largest holiday-themed pop-up bars. Each level has a different experience.

The neon-colored Christmas apocalypse on the third floor

From the sophisticated dining experience on the first floor with its classic themed vibe, its trendy, very Instagrammable 60’s cocktail lounge on the second floor, all the way to its neon-colored filled nightclub with a Christmas apocalypse theme.

General admission tickets will include entry and access to all three floors, and one holiday cocktail of choice. Look for other festive experiences including holiday trivia night, holiday spirits mixology classes, a wine tasting.

Unique holiday Instagrammable spots at the Christmas Inn

