A sneak peek inside the soon-to-open Double Door in Uptown

CHICAGO — The Double Door is set to open later this year. Co-owners Pete Bruce and Sean Mulroney are in the midst of reimagining the former Wicker Park nightclub into a modern club with a basement lounge at the historical Wilson Theater building in Uptown.

The Double Door was a staple in Chicago’s music scene starting in 1994. They had a 23 year-run in Wicker Park before an eviction forced them to close. The Double Door served as a musical mecca in a budding neighborhood for progressive culture and music with an impressive roster of acts including The Smashing Pumpkins, Liz Phair, The Killers, Chance The Rapper, The Rolling Stone and many others. It even got an honorable mention in the John Cusack movie, “High Fidelity.”

The Double Door was a musical icon in Chicago.

Bruce and Mulroney met years ago at a show when the opportunity came to find a new home for the venue, they partnered for the Double Door’s encore in Uptown.

The Wilson Theater, built in 1908 was originally designed for vaudeville entertainers and most recently served as a bank. It sat vacant since 2011.

In 2021 Bruce and Mulroney started the excavation work needed to transform this once vaudeville venue, turned bank, turned music venue. The new and improved Double Door will have a capacity near 750 people, with two mezzanine levels that surround the main floor. Additional space is being allocated for a unique VIP space that will be revealed later this summer.

Speakers from the last tour of AC/DC with original lead singer Bon Scott

The new building, sitting at 1050 W. Wilson Ave will honor the legacy of the first location, serving as a meeting space literally connecting to the building next door through a VIP walkway connecting the two buildings.

They said their mission is to connect with their new community in Uptown.

We thought long and hard about ways to bring music and music performance to the children of our community and those that are underserved. Instead of supporting another charity, we feel we are better positioned to bring a true experience of learning to play an instrument, sound engineering, recording and event production. We can do this because our Double Door staff lives and breathes the musical arts every day and are excited to teach what they know. To truly pass on their knowledge and love of music. We have also spoken to several top artists that are willing to support this mission. This promises to be fun and exciting! — Pete Bruce and Sean Mulroney

View from what will be the stage of the Double Door

Even in the process of construction, the club has and will host Sunday Jams twice a month, allowing fans to check out the building and see the progress being made in turning this former bank building, originally constructed in 1909 into the future Double Door.

To see learn more about the storied history of the Double Door and get updates on the opening, click here.

For more Chicago Scene fun, follow @tomwgnchicago on Instagram.

View from VIP box