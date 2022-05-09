SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — We all have our special way of adding to our favorite mac and cheese. What if there was a restaurant that did all of that for you?

I Heart Mac & Cheese is a fast-casual spot devoted to all things mac and cheese. The first-of-its-kind location in Illinois is located at the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. You’ll have the option to make your order completely customizable.

“If you can think of it, we can make it,” owner Dennis Sommo said.

Opening up this location was a familiar story for the past two years. After setbacks with supply-chain shortages, equipment delays, lack of labor, and a pandemic, the restaurant is fully open and ready to make your dream mac and cheese dish.

“I’m extremely excited to bring this new concept to the Chicago area,” Sommo said. “We have never seen this type of concept before, and after speaking with I Heart Mac and Cheese’s executive chef Michael Bloom, his passion for food drove us to move forward into bringing an IHMC into our community.”

Options await you at I Heart Mac & Cheese

The noodles play second fiddle to baked chicken Parmesan, baked meatball Parmesan, short ribs, lobster, white truffle and a variety of others giving any mac and cheese lover choices to their heart content.

