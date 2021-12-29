A neighborhood New Year’s Eve at Central Park Bar

CHICAGO — Looking for an alternative to the big events happening downtown for NYE? The newly opened bar, Central Park Bar is a classic corner bar with the charm of an old-school Chicago tavern.

The bar, located in Avondale, features a massive outdoor 3,500 square-foot “backyard bar” in what was previously an empty city lot adjacent to the bar. It has picnic tables, a fire pit, a porch swing, and bumper pool. The space will be open in the winter for entertainment, but you’ll have to score your drink from the inside bar since the outside bar is not servicing drinks until spring.

The outside bar at Central Park Bar

You can expect classic cocktails on the menu with a variety of local craft cocktails, local and international beers as well. There is no kitchen on-site, but you can have food delivered from the many neighboring restaurants.

The original bar

They’re celebrating this new year with a neighborhood new year’s party. To find out details on the event and score your tickets, click here.

