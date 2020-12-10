A full holiday experience of seeing classic Christmas movies on the big screen of a drive-in

Christmas carolers, letters to Santa, food brought right to your car, and Home Alone at the drive-in! Tonight and every night this holiday season movies are up on the big screen at ChiTown Movies. All you need to do is to head over to the site, peruse the movie selections, and pick the day that works best for you and your family.

Load up the family sleigh and head to the South Side to experience your favorite holiday movie at the drive-in. It’s a socially distant way to experience something that harkens back to generations before. Order everything via the website or app, they’ll bring all the goodies right to your car. The full menu includes tacos, hotdogs, popcorn, and even a few adult beverages.

Enjoy the holiday magic with the sights and sounds of Christmas carolers 45 minutes before the first movie of the evening. Kids can write postcards to Santa near the big screen before the movie starts. ChiTown Movies offers up a perfect and socially distant way for your family to celebrate the holiday season.