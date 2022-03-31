CHICAGO — “The Play That Goes Wrong” is a riotous comedy about life in the theatre. Chicago Scene got a behind-the-scenes look at the Tony Awarding-winning play while talking to the director Matt DiCarlo and Jonah Winston who plays Robert.

The play introduced the Cornley Drama Society, which is attempting to put on a 1920s murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong did go wrong. Playgoers will enjoy the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to get to their final curtain call on the Tony Award-winning set.

“Over the course of the two hours of the show is anything that could go wrong, will go wrong and things that you don’t expect will go wrong, it’s a fun time for everybody,” Winston said. “That’s what this set is, it’s our ninth character on stage, so much of this stage informs us what we do and how we react to it.”

“When things go wrong, the audience often thinks it’s part of the show, so that works to our benefit,” DiCarlo said.

Winning the 2015 Oliver Award for Best New Comedy and the 2014 WhatsOnstage Award for Best new Comedy, “The Play That Goes Wrong” is now its eighth year in the West End, having played in more than 30 countries on six continents.

The play is a rags-to-riches story and started its run in London where only four people paid to attend its first showing. The performance has now gone on to play for over 2 million people around the world.

The Chicago company of The Play That Goes Wrong

In Chicago, the play has been extended twice for a total of 24 playing weeks through May 29. To learn more about the Chicago cast and upcoming dates, visit broadwaygoeswrong.com.

For more Chicago Scene fun, follow @tomwgnchicago on Instagram.