ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — Chicago has had a long history of pinball making. Despite its name, Jersey Jack Pinball calls Chicago home after moving its headquarters here a few years ago.

From its founding in 2011, Jersey Jack Pinball has earned its reputation as the industry leader in collectible pinball machines, creating some of the most desirable titles in the modern pinball era. Their machines are designed and manufactured in the United States at its Chicago headquarters.

Jersey Jack Pinball is led by an award-winning design team. The games they develop and manufacture try to honor the rich history of pinball.

Jersey Jack Pinball introduced several industry firsts including the use of LCD screens, LED lighting, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, camera integration, and other innovative technology. From its first offering, the “Wizard of Oz,” Jersey Jack Pinball has continued to revolutionize the pinball experience with groundbreaking releases including the “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” and now, “Toy Story 4.”

Jersey Jack Pinball’s Toy Story 4

“Toy Story is beloved and treasured by families all over the world. We’re thrilled to bring this excitement to pinball with an amazing game for all generations,” company founder “Jersey” Jack Guarnieri said. “With this collaboration we’re able to create unique, modern pinball machines for players of all ages and experience.”

