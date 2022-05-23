Cinnaholic in Wicker Park has an entire menu that is 100% vegan and dairy-free

CHICAGO — How does “create your own” cinnamon roll sound? That’s the idea at Cinnaholic Wicker Park.

All of the cinnamon rolls and other sweet treats, (like the scratch brownies, cookies and edible cookie dough) are all freshly baked and 100 % vegan, dairy, lactose, egg and cholesterol-free.

The bakery was featured on Shark Tank in 2014 and now there are more than 50 franchise locations across the U.S. The Wicker Park location is the first in Chicago.

Some of the favorites are the caramel apple pie roll, the old school roll (classic vanilla frosting), and the mega Sears Tower roll. Guest are encouraged to come and to take a shot at making their own roll. And that’s exactly how the Sears Tower roll became a mainstay on the menu.

The Sears Tower Roll

Inside Cinnaholic Wicker Park