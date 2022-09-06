CHICAGO — The Green Tie Ball is set for Saturday, September 17. Benefiting Chicago Gateway Green, it is one of Chicago’s longest-running and most anticipated gala events. The Honorary Host Committee is comprised of female sportscasters from all Chicago stations, including WGN’s Very Own Kaitlin Sharkey.

Co-Chairs Joanna DePorter and Meg Newton Satherlie are teaming up for the event held at the Chicago Sports Museum. Guests will enjoy open bars and bites from Harry Caray’s Catering & Events.

Entertainment includes sets by Chicago DJs, including DJ Rock City, DJ Marcus Carter, DJ Justin Jacobsen, DJ Ryan Levin, and along with cover band Dr. Bombay, which features Chicago Gateway Green Vice Chairman Lee Golub as the drummer.

The evening will also include a live and silent auction with one-of-a-kind items and experiences, games, and special guests.

Guests can compete in various bracketed challenges throughout the evening, including darts, shuffleboard and golf to win great prizes.

The Gateway by Chicago Gateway Green

As a nod to the venue, this year’s theme, Tuxedos and Tennis Shoes, encourages guests to pair their finest black-tie attire with their coolest sneakers. For those wishing to pump up their look, The Sole Revival will be on-hand to customize their kicks. Guests can also purchase a new pair of Converse to customize onsite.

The Green Tie Ball is hosted by the nonprofit organization Chicago Gateway Green, dedicated to greening and beautifying Chicago’s expressways, gateways, and neighborhoods. Founded in 1986 by Donald J. DePorter, Gateway Green has planted more than 5,000 trees, 90,000 shrubs, and 150,000 perennials, along with the removal of over 1.5 million pounds of litter.

For more information and tickets to this year’s event, click here.

For more Chicago Scene fun, follow @tomwgnchicago on Instagram.