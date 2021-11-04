28,000 square feet of climbing and fitness space now open in the heart of the Loop

CHICAGO — It’s all about upwards and outwards at First Ascent indoor climbing gym.

It opened its doors in Block 37 in 2017 and recently expanded from about 11,000 square feet to just over 28,000 square feet that inhabit the entire western half of the fourth floor. New amenities include expanded locker rooms, a large open-format fitness area that blends into the additional climbing space, social spaces with seating, a co-working space, and a ping pong table.

“Climbing is an awesome workout, but it’s the sort of workout that doesn’t feel like a workout,” co-founder Dan Bartz said. “While you’re doing it you’re having fun, you’re moving and problem-solving with your body while hanging out with other people.”

Climbing to the top at First Ascent

The crown jewel of the space is more than 15,000 square feet worth of bouldering terrain, giving visitors plenty of options for a climbing fix. T

he space is open to all climbing levels and they have a knowledgeable staff to help the inexperienced or the most seasoned climber.

