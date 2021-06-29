18 of Chicago’s best restaurants under one roof, Time Out Market ready to welcome back guests

As the world continues to reopen, Time Out Market Chicago, right in the heart of Chicago’s historic Fulton Market District is once again welcoming in guests.

Spread across 50,000 square feet, the curated dining destination packs 18 eateries, three bars, a demo kitchen and a rooftop terrace. They boast that this eatery encompasses the best food, drinks and culture that Chicago has to offer.

Sumindi Peiris is the CMO of Time Out Group.

“We really capture the soul of the city,” Peiris said. “And that’s what we’re doing here in Chicago, really celebrating the city.”

Chicago’s market follows a simple rule when it comes to curation: “If it’s good, it goes in the magazine; if it’s great, it goes in the market.”

What you’ll find inside is a hand-selected array of everything you could want to eat, drink and see in Chicago, all under one roof.

916 W Fulton Market

Chicago, IL 60607

