$140M renovation look and walk-through of legendary Cook County Hospital transformation to hotel

After staying vacant for nearly two decades, the old Cook County Hospital has transformed in the last three years into a world-class hotel with medical training spaces, a new food hall, and retail space.

Over 100 years old “the building is approximately 550 feet long and only 80 feet wide, so it’s like a 50 story building on its side,” said Murphy, who heads the redevelopment.

CEO and Chairman of Murphy Development Group, John Murphy, said it once housed 4,500 hospital beds and was at one time one of the largest hospitals in the world.

The Murphy Development Group is putting the finishing touches on this massive renovation project that is slated to open July 1st. “Approximately 55,000 people a day visit here, and it’s one of the most robust medical districts in the world,” Murphy said.

The hotel keeps some of the original charms with a complete restoration of the grand marble staircase, reopening of the central atrium, repurposing surgery observation rooms, and the redevelopment of the two auditorium spaces on the 8th floor.

It will be a central component to the Illinois Medical District.