South Side Irish Bar is the place to be on St. Patrick's Day in Chicago

CHICAGO — If you’ve never been to 115 Bourbon Street on St Patrick’s Day, you’re missing out on a truly unique experience.

115 Bourbon Street is the South Side’s largest entertainment complex and included over 50,000-square feet of party space. Fans of the WGN Morning News are familiar with the South Side staple as we’ve hosted our annual St. Patrick’s Day Morning News broadcast there for several years.

With the pandemic, WGN hasn’t been able to celebrate with our friends on the South Side, but it’s worth a reminder that the party is on for this weekend — and St. Patrick’s Day — at our old stomping grounds.

With a weekend of St. Patrick’s festivities, stop by either before or after the South Side Irish Parade (WGN will be there, representing on our own float with Lauren Jiggetts, Ray Cortopassi, Patrick Elwood, Dina Bair, Dean Richards, Brónagh Tumulty, Tonya Francisco, and BOZO!)

Kenny Braasch is in charge of entertainment for the venue. (You may recognize him from Bachelor Nation)

“For parade day the entire building will be used, there’s something going on in every room, entertainment in the three main entertainment rooms with food buffets and all kinds of stuff just like when WGN is here, it’s the whole building,” he said. “For St. Patrick’s Day we have the Larkin and Moran Bros, some Irish dancers and of course, the Irish soda bread contest.”

Braasch wanted to remind folks that 115 Bourbon Street will be paying tribute to their friend and college Eric Ortiz, with a performance of Eric’s former band, Rendition this Sunday in the performance hall.

Events at 115 Bourbon Street

You’ll have plenty of options on the South Side this weekend. To see a list of entertainment options, food and drink menu, click here.

For more Chicago Scene fun, follow @tomwgnchicago on Instagram.