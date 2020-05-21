101 WKQX to host 34-hour radiothon in support of Chicago’s 34 iconic music venues

Businesses large and small have been affected by the COVID-19 health crisis, and Chicago’s independent music venues may be at risk of closure. Venues like Metro, Lincoln Hall and Thalia Hall were some of the first businesses to close their doors, and will be some of the last to reopen. 34 of these Chicago venues have formed CIVL, (Chicago Independent Venue League) to support each other at times of need.

Brian, Ali and Justin, 101WKQX’s morning crew will be live for 34 hours in honor of the 34 iconic venues that make up CIVL. Each hour we’ll be pushing awareness and donations for CIVL, as well as the individual venue GoFundMe.com pages (https://www.civlchicago.com/relief). The hours on-air will be filled with music, memories, interviews with venue owners, Chicagoan, and artists reminiscing about favorite venues and shows.

The Save Our Stages Radiothon kicks off 6AM Thursday, May 21st and runs until 4PM Friday, May 22nd. You can listen at 101.1 WKQX-FM, online at www.101WKQX.com or on any smart speaker. You can also follow @101WKQX on Facebook for live checkins in-studio as well as at the venues.

“Chicago has the best music venues in the world!!! CIVL is an organization to help keep them alive during this tragic time in all our lives so the joy of live music will be open in Chicago for years to come! We’ll be punishing ourselves to help. Join us!” -Brian, Ali, and Justin, WKQX Mornings