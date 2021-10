Chris Witaske is the writer, producer and co-creator of the hit Netflix series “Chicago Party Aunt.”

It’s based on a hilarious character he created on twitter.

He’s been in movies like, “Lady Bird” and TV shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm, Drunk History and Arrested Development.

He’s from St. Charles and he’s a Second City alum.

He finally came by to visit us on the WGN Morning News in person!