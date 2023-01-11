Chicago Party Aunt Season 2

Now Playing on Netflix

Chicago Party Aunt, the animated manifestation of a humorous Twitter account operated by the sitcom’s co-creator Chris Witaske, returns to the streamer for a second eight-episode season full of its titular character’s misadventures as an aging fan of raging living in Chicago’s Wrigleyville neighborhood and learning how to get by while often getting wasted.

Witaske and CPA creators Jon Barinholtz and Katie Rich are joined by a major league voice cast that includes RuPaul Charles, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Ike Barinholtz, and Bob Odenkirk.

Chicago Party Aunt generates some laughs with its feel for the city’s slang. But it’s the toon’s consistently excellent voice cast that really keeps it in the game.

Love the WGN Morning News? We loveyou, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.