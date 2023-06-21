The Chicago Gay Men’s Chorus previews their weekend of performances across the city including Navy Pier Pride.
Festivities include live music, educational programs, performances from local LGBTQIA+ artists, on-site resources from community partners and more.
PIER PRIDE SCHEDULE
Saturday, June 24
West Performance Platform
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – CCM x Kiki Queens Drag Queen Storytime
Ørsted Wave Wall Performance Platform
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. – The Lakeside Pride Marching Band
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. – The Chicago Gay Men’s Chorus
2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Dj NANOOS
5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – COCHINA
Tangled Roots Beer Garden
2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. – DJ Feen & B.Blyss! Events
2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. – Chemical X
3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Kween Widda K
3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Prism X
4:00p.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Trans / Non Binary – Media Runway Fashion Show – By Fashion Bar Chicago
5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Cecy Santana
6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Ariana DJ
9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. – Too Much Molly
Organizational Partner – PFLAG
*Schedule subject to change.
Navy Pier Pride 2023 is generously supported by Ørsted.