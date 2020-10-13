Chicago entrepreneur gives back to fight Covid-19- launches 100K mask donation campaign

Lucas Payne, who is considered to be an expert in the field of Personal Protective Equipment, has shipped millions of gowns, gloves, hand sanitizers, and face masks to municipalities, state and federal government entities as well as businesses all across the United States. In June 2020, Force donated and shipped 10,000 masks directly to the Chicago Firefighters Union President and also donated masks to the Archdiocese of Chicago, Saint Sabina, and Asis Home Healthcare.

In the spirit of continuing to be of service to his community, Lucas hopes that the 100k mask donation will support areas hardest hit by coronavirus in Chicago. “I believe we in the business community have a fundamental responsibility to engage in the fight to beat COVID-19 (coronavirus). I am particularly concerned about the most at-risk populations such as first responders, those who are sick at home and their caregivers, the homeless and other vulnerable populations. We want to make sure they get masks too and will focus our donation efforts to those people,” said Lucas Payne.