Chicago Contestant Zack Ignoffo on “Worst Cooks in America”

“Worst Cooks in America”
Sunday nights on Food Network
Zack Ignoffo
@zack.ignoffo on Facebook & Instagram
Zack Ignoffo (Chicago, Illinois): Zack’s charm and good looks often make him the center of attention, but while the men in his family are fantastic cooks and even have a special apron passed down from generation to generation – Zack is in grave danger of being passed over for this honor and even earned the nickname “Banana Hands” because of his clumsiness in the kitchen. He lived in Shanghai for two years and has an impressive knowledge of Chinese culture and language, but his black belt in Taekwondo does not protect him in the kitchen. He is ready to gain some cooking skills in boot camp and make his family proud.