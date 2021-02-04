Chicago Comedian Godfrey’s stand out stand up featured in Netflix special

The pride and joy of Lane Tech High School is just one of the celebrity comedians taking the stage for the second season of “They Ready.” The comedy special produced and hosted by Tiffany Haddish is streaming on Netflix now.

The second season of Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready features a bold new collection of hilarious stand-up comedians showcasing their raw humor.

This season features: Dean Edwards (Saturday Night Live), Kimberly Clark (Last Comic Standing), Tony Woods (Comedy Central Presents), Barbara Carlyle (Def Comedy Jam 25), Godfrey (Our Cartoon President), and Erin Jackson (Late Night with Seth Meyers).

Haddish serves as executive producer for She Ready Productions, alongside Wanda Sykes and Page Hurwitz for Push It Productions.