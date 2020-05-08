Chicago comedian Chelsea Hood and the Chicago Mask Project

@ChicagoMaskProject on Instagram

@ChelsHood on Instagram

Chelsea and all other comedians are out of work. She and her mom are making masks.

Comedians are delivering them because clubs are closed.

Masks are $15 each, and toddler/parent matching sets are $25. Delivery (Including the suburbs) is $8.

That total amount goes to the comic doing the delivery, and USPS First Class is $5. One day a week, they put together some form of donation, and have been able to donate over 100 masks and surgical caps since starting the project.

Chelsea and her mom are also making masks for local essential workers for an additional donation. Masks are also available at Paulettes Public Market on 18th in Pilsen, if you have an immediate need for them.

If people would like to donate, they are invited to donate $5 to cover the supplies for an essential worker.