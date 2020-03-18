Chicago chef helps start national petition to save restaurant industry

Award-winning and celebrity chefs and restauranteurs across the country (including Alice Waters, Curtis Stone and Reem Assil, among many more) have started a fast-growing Change.org petition calling for an aid package that could save their restaurants during this ongoing COVID-19 crisis. One of those petition starters is Chicago area Chef Joshua Kulp, of Honey Butter Fried Chicken in Avondale.

Some of their policy suggestions include:

Providing emergency employment benefits to all hourly and salaried workers who have been laid off or suffered or lost their pay for the length of this crisis

Waiving payroll tax

Endorsing rent and loan abatement for workers

Working with state liquor authorities to enable restaurants offering take out and delivery to also sell/deliver beer, wine and cocktails by the bottle

Waving zoning or permit restrictions to allow restaurants to temporarily use their spaces as boutique food and beverage markets, offering an alternative to overcrowded supermarkets and by extension continuing to pay their staff and support their farms and purveyors



The petition can be found at Change.org/SaveRestaurantsNow.