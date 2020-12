One of the best out there right now is Disney Pixar’s “Soul.”

It’s about a man searching for his purpose and spirit.

Part of the film takes place in a barber shop and that inspired Chicago master barber, social media sensation, A-Rod, of Level 3 Studios to sculpt a special design on his young friend, Kareem with his limited edition “Soul” Wahl clipper.



On a Zoom call, they displayed their skills to Dean.