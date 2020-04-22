Chicago area teen designs Coronavirus clothing

Dayton DiTomasso from Clarendon Hills is 15 years old and recently created a clothing brand in light of the awful COVID-19 pandemic. The shirts are meant to use humor to deal with the virus in a positive way.

Dayton will be donating to “Feeding America” a non profit who’s main concern is feeding kids who would otherwise get most of their meals and food at school. He will also be donating to Meals on Wheels who delivers food to the elderly who are the most at risk.

For more information, shopcoronaclothing.com