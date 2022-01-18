Chicago area film critic’s call to “Recast T’Challah” continues to pick up support

Emmanuel Noisette, film critic for TheMovieBlog.com says the role of the Black Panther, portrayed by the late Chadwick Boseman should be recast and he’s not the only one who thinks so.

A petition calling for Marvel to reconsider their decision not to cast another actor as the iconic character has more than 55,000 signatures and continues to grow.

This morning @EmansReviews joined us to discuss the #RecastTChalla petition. What do you think? Should Marvel recast the role of ‘Black Panther?’

More from his interview here: https://t.co/jrViE1kyl7 — WGN Morning News (@WGNMorningNews) January 18, 2022

In an interview with WGN’s Dean Richards, Noisette explains why he feels that’s what Boseman would want.

As part of the push to celebrate Boseman and his performance as “The Black Panther” by character a chance to show up in more films, Noisette has raised and donated $1000 to the Colon Cancer Foundation in Boseman’s name, by selling #RecastTChalla t-shirts.