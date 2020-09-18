Cheryl Ladd from the original “Charlie’s Angels”

Actress and singer Cheryl Ladd joined the Morning News to talk about her career that roles in some of the most iconic 70’s tv shows, including “Charlie’s Angels” and “Josie and the Pussycats.”

Now 69 years old, Cheryl hopes to inspire others by sharing her recent experience with cataracts. When Cheryl started experiencing cloudy vision that impacted her daily activities, she was diagnosed with cataracts, but chalked it up to being an unavoidable consequence of getting older. And, she’s not alone. More than 25 million Americans suffer from cataracts, a common age-related health issue. Last year, following her diagnosis Cheryl chose to restore her vision with the first and only trifocal cataract replacement lens in the U.S. —which has allowed her to reclaim her vision and optimism for life.