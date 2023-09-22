Chicago Gourmet
Now thru Sunday, September 24th
www.chicagogourmet.org
Chicago Gourmet offers diverse dining experiences with renowned chefs, exquisite wine and spirits, and various cuisines from around the world.
Fabio Viviani Recipe – “A Slice of Piedmont”
Black Truffle Tenderloin with hazelnut vinaigrette & arugula salad
Black Truffle Cream
Ingredients
150g black truffle 600g h2o
600g butter
12g salt
12g sugar
3g xanthan gum
25g white wine vinegar
Clean the truffles and grate them with a microplane. Combine with butter in a vacuum bag, cook at 140 degrees for 30 min. Add the other ingredients and blend until you have a stable emulsion.
Hazelnut Vinaigrette
Ingredients
White wine vinegar 100g
Hazelnut oil 50g
Evo oil 150g
Salt to taste
Black pepper to taste
Combine all ingredients and whisk together until consistent.
Filet of Beef
Ingredients
7oz Beef Tenderloin
Garlic
Thyme
Butter
Salt & pepper
Season filet of beef with salt & pepper 5-10 minutes prior to cooking. Heat pan to medium heat with oil. Place filet in the pan sear until golden brown on all sides. Add thyme, whole garlic & butter, baste for 2-3 minutes. Remove filet from pan and let rest on wire heat rack and let rest for 5 minutes. Slice to serve Piedmont style.