Fabio Viviani Recipe – “A Slice of Piedmont”

Black Truffle Tenderloin with hazelnut vinaigrette & arugula salad

Black Truffle Cream

Ingredients

150g black truffle 600g h2o

600g butter

12g salt

12g sugar

3g xanthan gum

25g white wine vinegar

Clean the truffles and grate them with a microplane. Combine with butter in a vacuum bag, cook at 140 degrees for 30 min. Add the other ingredients and blend until you have a stable emulsion.



Hazelnut Vinaigrette

Ingredients

White wine vinegar 100g

Hazelnut oil 50g

Evo oil 150g

Salt to taste

Black pepper to taste

Combine all ingredients and whisk together until consistent.



Filet of Beef

Ingredients

7oz Beef Tenderloin

Garlic

Thyme

Butter

Salt & pepper

Season filet of beef with salt & pepper 5-10 minutes prior to cooking. Heat pan to medium heat with oil. Place filet in the pan sear until golden brown on all sides. Add thyme, whole garlic & butter, baste for 2-3 minutes. Remove filet from pan and let rest on wire heat rack and let rest for 5 minutes. Slice to serve Piedmont style.

