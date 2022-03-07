Checking in with The Prancercise Lady!

Find out more by visiting www.prancercise.com
Did you know the original Prancercise video has over 16 million views on YouTube?
Joanna Rohrback is the prancing queen, a woman who’s on top of the world with an exercise phenomenon,
inspired by the way horses move. She calls her moves “Prancercise” and she isn’t horsing around.
Her video went viral and made her a star.
Believe it or not, Joanna, a social worker from Coral Springs, Florida actually invented prancercise
many years ago, but it didn’t catch on. The internet put her back in the saddle again, and now she
prancercizes wherever she goes, saying it’s a fun, low-impact workout.