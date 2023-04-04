Marie Osmond is a multiple gold and platinum-selling artist, who’s had all kinds of billboard chart-topping singles, a hit tv variety show, a daytime talk show, a co-host on the award winning “The Talk” and also the author of three New York Times best-selling books. She’s also one of the celebrity co-founders of the Children’s Miracle Hospital Network that includes Lurie’s Children’s Hospital here in Chicago.

childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org

Facebook, Instagram & Twitter: @CMNHospitals

marieosmond.com

Facebook, Instagram & Twitter: @marieosmond

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.