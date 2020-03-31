Checking in with Hamilton star Miguel Cervantes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Around Broadway in 80 Days Submission

Broadway In Chicago is thrilled to accept your submission to Around Broadway In 80 Days! If you played or were scheduled to play a qualifying role at an IHSMTA participating school this year or you are an alumni of the program, please fill out the below form and upload a 1-3 minute long performance video (song, dance, song & dance) of a musical theatre song to be included in Broadway In Chicago's Around Broadway in 80 Days.

Please be sure to include at the start of the video your name, school and the role/show you submitted (or will be submitting) for the IHSMTA program. Your submission may be from your qualifying role, or can be a favorite musical theatre song. Videos can be filmed on your phone, may be performed acapella or to accompaniment and may be edited for length. Submissions are accepted on a rolling basis with a final deadline of May 31, 2020. Please note: this deadline is separate from the IHSMTA student application deadline. For any questions on the submission process, please email ihsmta@broadwayinchicago.com