Everyone seems to have a side hustle here at WGN-TV.

Larry has “Backstory.” Pat has a standup comedy special. And now, Wink Winkle manages a boy band that consists of some singers from New Tradition Chorus.

They have a big show coming up next month. Here’s the information:

New Tradition Chorus

Celebrating 40 years of performance!

May 14 & May 15 at 2:30pm

1st Presbyterian Church

Arlington Heights

847-461-9246

newtradition.org