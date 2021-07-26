Check out this amazing hula hoop performance from Teatro ZinZanni!

Enchanting, mesmerizing and sensuous, Vita Radionova defies the laws of physics with her contortion and hula hoop performances around the world. After graduating from the legendary Circus School of Kiev in 1999, Vita has since performed her elegant and sensual act at some of the finest venues in Europe, including Germany’s Apollo Varieté, GOP Varieté, and Palazzo as well as Circus Salto Natale. In 2015, Vita was a featured contestant on America’s Got Talent Season 10 and made it to the quarter finals. Adding in some Las Vegas magic, Vita worked as assistant magician to David Goldrake at Imaginarium playing at the Tropicana. After performing as featured artist in the 2003 Tiger Lilies circus tour throughout Europe, Ukrainian born Vita Radionova made her North American debut at Teatro ZinZanni in 2004.
