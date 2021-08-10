Bette Smith
Tonight at 7PM
S.P.A.C.E.
Evanston, IL
www.bettesmith.com
The Brooklyn-born big-voiced, soul sensation is slaying hearts and minds with her electrifying blend of soul with rock and roll.
Bette Smith traces elements of her life-affirming new album ‘The Good, The Bad and The Bette’ to her childhood in rough Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Musically, it connects to the gospel music she heard in church and the soul music on the corners. No party host would regret putting on this platter!
Check out rock and soul sensation Bette Smith with a song from THE GOOD, THE BAD and THE BETTE: “I’m a Sinner”
Bette Smith