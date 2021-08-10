Check out rock and soul sensation Bette Smith with a song from THE GOOD, THE BAD and THE BETTE: “I’m a Sinner”

(NEXSTAR) – Wendy’s is hoping a free breakfast sandwich will take the fright out of Friday the 13th.

On Friday, Aug. 13 and Saturday, Aug. 14, participating Wendy’s restaurants will be offering free croissant breakfast sandwiches, no purchase necessary. Customers can choose from the Sausage, Egg and Swiss Croissant or the Bacon, Egg and Swiss Croissant. The chain’s only other croissant sandwich — the Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant — is excluded from the offer.