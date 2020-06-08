Check out Duo Rose’s AMAZING Trapeze Performance! It’s a must watch!

The passionate, romantic trapeze performance of Duo Rose combines unique dynamic elements with aerial contortion. The seamless flow of highly technical skills and intense passion creates a fluid aerial ballet that never fails to elicit a powerful emotional response. A complex routine of balance, strength, discipline and grace, they bring a particular elegance to their presentation of the human body in all its beauty and in all that it can do.

Samuel and Sylvia have worked together since 2007 to combine their backgrounds in aerial arts, gymnastics, and contortion to create this dynamic aerial adagio act. As artisans of their craft they have designed and fabricated their own costumes and trapeze bars as well as developed their act independently without primary instruction from a circus school or dedicated trainer.

Their act has successfully toured internationally in some of the top circuses and variety houses in Europe and the US including Tigerpalast Varieté, Circus Roncalli, Teatro Zinzanni and Knie’s Salto Natale. They have also won 11 awards from international circus festival competitions.