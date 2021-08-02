Peoria, Illinois is the focus of an entire episode of the highly anticipated HGTV series Cheap Old Houses set to debut August 9th. Based on the addictive social media phenomenon by the same name that touts more than 1.6 million Instagram followers and counts A-list celebrities among its fans.
During each walk through, Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein will share stories of the homes’ historical significance and architectural uniqueness. They also will visit beautifully restored homes formerly featured on their immensely popular Instagram account.
“Cheap Old Houses” in Illinois taking center stage on new HGTV show
