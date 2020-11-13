Chapter 3: Light Reading with Glenn Marshall

We have the latest installment of “the voice” that is our very own Glenn Marshall.

Glenn Marshall joins WGN-TV from WGCL-TV (CBS) Atlanta where he worked on breaking local news stories as well as fill-in traffic anchor.

Prior to that he worked at The Weather Channel as both a producer and correspondent. He also recently worked for “Sister Circle Live” as a segment producer, creating content for the national cable TV talk show.

Earlier in his career, he worked as a general assignment reporter at both NBC Boston/NECN (New England Cable News), and WICS-TV (ABC) in Springfield, Illinois.

Glenn started out at WMAQ-TV (NBC) Chicago, working his way up from intern to desk assistant to news associate. A native of the Chicago area, Glenn received his B.A. in Communications from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.